And now a ‘Cow Express’ for animals feeling low

Bhopal: Cow bells in Madhya Pradesh have an extra lilt in their ‘ringtones’ and with good reason. Acche din have arrived for cows in Madhya Pradesh. Not only will they have their own ministry, soon, they will have a special ‘Cow Express’, which they can board when feeling low. Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan announced on Wednesday that his government is launching a health service on wheels for ailing bovines. Vehicles with a veterinarian and an assistant on board will do the rounds of the state, tending to sick cows.

A pilot project is already underway in 11 districts, which will then be extended to the 313 blocks across the state. Those wanting to request help for cows in distress must call the helpline number 1962, according to online reports. This announcement follows Chouhan’s promise to set up an exclusive cow welfare ministry to ensure the well-being of the state’s cattle. On October 1, the chief minister had declared his intention to upgrade the already existing Cow Protection Board in the state to a full-fledged ministry.

The board, it was felt, had severe limitations and an independent ministry would help serve cows much better. As part of this exercise, more cow sanctuaries would be set up in the state. That would make Madhya Pradesh the second Indian state after Rajasthan to boast of an exclusive bovine ministry. Interestingly, a July 2018 report by The Indian Express had claimed that the state’s bovine welfare programme is facing a funds crunch.