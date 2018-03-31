Anandi Gopal Joshi: 10 facts you need to know about India’s first female doctor

Back in the old days, Indian women had very few privileges. They had no rights and had to struggle for even the most basic human rights such as education. However, there was one woman who navigated her way through all the difficulties and achieved what she wanted to achieve. Anandi Gopal Joshi is that woman. She has recognition for her role in the history of Indian women, all over the world. Today, Google celebrates this brave woman’s birth anniversary. She inspired many women by her inspiring story of fighting all odds to become a doctor.

Here are the 10 facts about Anandi Joshi Gopal 01 Anandi Joshi Gopal was the first Indian female to become a doctor.

02 She graduated from Women’s Medical College of Pennsylvania also known as Drexel University College of Medicine.

03 She completed her studies and got a degree in medicines at the age of 21.

04 Her work was acknowledged in the then popular daily newspaper Kesari.

05 She was also sponsored Rs 100 by Lokmanya Tilak.

06 Her work even inspired Queen Victoria.

07 On Doordarshan, a serial was based on her life.

08 The young physician was physician- in-charge of the female ward of the Albert Edward Hospital at Kolhapur.

09 Anandi Gopal Joshi died at an early age due to tuberculosis. She was then only 22 years old.

10 One of the Venus' crater was named after Anandi Gopal Joshi.

She was married to a man, much older to him, at the age of nine. At a young age, she gave birth to a baby. The baby passed away at the time of birth. With the help of her husband, Anandi Gopal Joshi pursued her career in Medicines.