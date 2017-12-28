An old video showing an army-man instructing his unit after being shot goes viral in the name of Major Prafulla

Indian army has always been lauded for the bravery and the work they do for the country, however in recent time four Indian soldiers including 32-year-old Major Moharkar Prafulla Ambadas of 120 Infantry Brigade, were killed on Saturday in a ceasefire violation by the Pakistan army at the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir’s Rajouri district.

On social media a video has gone viral, in which army man is giving instruction to the troopers despite being shot. The reports says that the army man who is shot in the video is Major Prafulla but recent development said that he is not Major Prafulla, but, another soldier. In the video soldier can be heard saying Ensure the safety of all the men who have been injured… inform the headquarters about the attack, and keep firing single shots. There’s no shortage of ammunition. Also, let Six Delta know that they are in command of the operation now”.

The video has been shared by many verified accounts on social media, Facebook page of General VK Singh, without mentioning the name of the officer while stating, “Young Officers are the strength of Indian army as they lead from front.”

CRPF has posted the video on its account and identified the soldier as Assistant Commandant Satwant Singh.