Amritsar train tragedy: CM Amarinder Singh orders magisterial inquiry, seeks report within four weeks

Amritsar: Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh said on Saturday the Jalandhar Divisional Commissioner will conduct an inquiry within four weeks into the Amritsar train tragedy in which 59 people were crushed by a speeding train. The Chief Minister also said that nine of those killed were yet to be identified, while 57 other Dussehra revellers were injured as the Jalandhar-Amritsar Diesel Multiple Unit (DMU) passenger train mowed them down at Jora Phatak here. Earlier, the toll was reported to be 60.

Amarinder Singh, who reached the accident site on Saturday from Delhi, said the inquiry will look into all aspects, including whether the train followed the signals and if there was any trespassing.

“It’s a terrible tragedy we all accept it. Inquiry will find out who is at fault and who is not. I cannot prejudge an inquiry. Let them come up with the report. I have given four weeks for the inquiry to be completed,” he said.

He said while the Railways were also probing the issue, the state government will hold its own inquiry.

“This is not a time for making allegations. The tragedy needs to be dealt with in a proper manner. All parties should come together at this time of grief,” he said.

On Friday, 700 people watching a huge Ravan effigy go up in flames amid exploding crackers spilt on to the tracks at Jora Phatahk when the passenger train heading to Hoshiarpur from Amritsar came hurtling down around 7 p.m. Most people reportedly could not hear the hooting of the train due to the exploding crackers.

Asked why the Chief Minister reached Amritsar after 16 hours of the tragedy, he said, “I was supposed to go to Tel Aviv. I came from New Delhi to Amritsar.” He also said he did not want the administration to get busy making arrangements for his visit. He was accompanied by Cabinet Ministers Braham Mohindra and Navjot Singh Sidhu.