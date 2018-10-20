Amritsar train tragedy: 39 of those killed in accident identified

Amritsar: Thirty-nine of the 61 people killed in the train accident near here have been identified so far, officials said Saturday. The injured have been admitted to seven hospitals, they said. According to officials, the post-mortem examination on 29 bodies has been done.

At least 61 people were killed and 72 injured Friday evening after a crowd of Dussehra revellers that had spilled onto railway tracks while watching burning of Ravana effigy was run over by a train near here, officials said. The train was coming from Jalandhar when the accident occurred at Joda Phatak near Amritsar, where at least 300 people were watching ‘Ravana dahan’ at a ground adjacent to the tracks.