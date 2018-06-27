Amit Shah in Bengal: Target all Lok Sabha steats in state in 2019, says BJP chief

Kolkata: Bharatiya Janata Party President Amit Shah on Wednesday asked the party’s West Bengal leadership to strive for victory in 100 per cent Lok Sabha seats in the state in the coming 2019 general election, a state BJP leader said here. Shah, on a two-day tour of the state, has also asked the state leaders not to compromise with Bengal’s ruling Trinamool Congress on any front.

“Shah has asked us to fight for victory in all 42 Lok Sabha seats here. He asked us to target big for the 2019 elections so that we come up with a good result.

“He also said the party leadership here should take the fight to Trinamool Congress,” said a senior state BJP leader present at the party’s election management team meeting.

State BJP chief Dilip Ghosh, BJP MP and Union Minister Babul Supriyo, party’s national secretary Rahul Sinha, state women wing President Locket Chatterjee were among those present at the meeting. The saffron outfit had previously set a target of 22 Lok Sabha seats from Bengal for next year’s general election.

Shah, who arrived in the city on Wednesday afternoon, is scheduled to hold meetings with Bengal BJP’s election committee, social media cell and core committee and would also address a section of the state’s intellectuals during the day.

“Shah’s visit to Bengal has triggered an earthquake in the Trinamool Congress. They are trying to hold a public meeting in Purulia district within three days of Shah’s visit there.

“They are in such a bad shape right now that their activists pulled down many of our hoardings welcoming Amit Shahji in the Kolkata airport area. Such activities by TMC prove that BJP President’s visit is making them shiver,” BJP National Secretary Rahul Sinha told reporters here.

“We are sure that Shah’s visit and activities here would hugely benefit the party,” he added.