Ambedkar’s statue desecrated in UP

Azamgarh (UP): A statue of Dr Bhim Rao Amebdkar was allegedly desecrated by some unidentified people here on Friday, police said. The statue installed in a park in front of the district magistrate's office was desecrated on Friday afternoon, leading to protests by some locals, SP (city) Kamlesh Bahadur said. The statue was later repaired by the administration, he said. An FIR was registered in the matter, Bahadur said