Alok Verma, Rakesh Asthana sent on leave, M Nageshwar Rao appointed as new CBI director with immediate effect

New Delhi: CBI Director Alok Verma and Special Director Rakesh Asthana have been sent on leave amid an ongoing spat between them, sources said, calling it the first such case in the history of the agency.

The prime minister-led appointments committee in an order Tuesday night has given charge of director to Joint Director M Nageshwara Rao with immediate effect, a government order said. The order implies that the government has sidelined all the three additional directors number three in the agency’s hierarchy, including A K Sharma, whose name had figured in the complaint by Asthana. There are reports that the CBI Headquarters has been sealed and neither officials nor outsiders are being allowed as a team of officers is inside the building, the sources said.