Alleged ‘Love Jihad’ case in Rajasthan: Man hacks Muslim labourer and burns him alive

A shocking video has gone viral, in which it is seen that a man is brutally killing a Muslim labourer. First, the man hacked the Muslim labourer with an axe and then burnt him alive over alleged ‘Love jihad’. The brutal and sickening incident was recorded by a second man and was shared on social media.

Rajasthan Home Minister Gulab Chand Kataria on Thursday termed the video of a man being burnt alive over alleged love-jihad case in Rajsamand as gut wrenching and assured stringent action against the perpetrator. The home minister told ANI: “The video is gut-wrenching. Strict action will be taken against him (the perpetrator) once caught. Despite knowing the consequences, he made the video viral,” said Kataria. The minister said a special investigation team (SIT) has been set up to probe the case. The culprit is at large.

A man burnt alive allegedly for committing love jihad in Rajasthan’s Rajsamand. The attacker filmed the act which was later put on social media & warned those involved in alleged love-jihad will meet similar fate. The accused has been arrested, Rajasthan HM confirms to CNN-News18 pic.twitter.com/QrRXS4phAr

— News18 (@CNNnews18) December 7, 2017

The victim has reportedly been identified as Mohammed Afrazul, who is believed to have been a migrant from Malda in West Bengal. He was working as a labourer in Rajsamand district of Rajasthan. And his motorcycle was also found near the site of the murder.

In the beginning of the video, Shambhu Lal Regar, in a red shirt and white trousers, is seen on the video with Afrazul, who quietly follows him to a spot. But Shambulal Regar, then attacks him repeatedly with a weapon, and screams for help are heard as the video gets increasingly difficult to watch.

When the victim falls silent, Shambhu Lal begins talks about committing the murder to save a woman from “love jihad”.

The accused, who is has been identified as Shambhulal Regar, was arrested soon afterwards. According to a report by News18, Regar had lured the victim to the spot promising some work. But after reaching the spot the victim was hacked with an axe. While all this was happening, the killer got a friend of his to record the entire incident.

The victim was seen pleading to Regar to spare him, but Regar keeps on hacking him with the axe and later sets the victim on fire alive. In the video, the killer is seen talking about love jihad and presence of a young girl is also seen the video, which has fuelled rumours that it might be a love jihad case.