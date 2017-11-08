All Punjab schools ordered closed for 3 days

Chandigarh: The Punjab government on Wednesday ordered closure of all government, private, aided and recognized schools throughout the state for three days owing to accidents taking place due to dense fog and inclement weather.

“The schools would remain shut from November 9 till 11th,” state Education Minister Aruna Chaudhary said in a statement.

Eight students were among the 10 people killed in an accident related to dense fog in Bathinda district on Wednesday.

In the past one week, most areas in Punjab and Haryana have witnessed dense to very dense fog due to the onset of winter and burning of paddy stubble.

This has led to accidents in both state, leading to several deaths and injuries to people.