Albert Einstein’s theory of relatively is related to human brains, explains self-style godman Nithyananda; watch video

Self-styled godmen in India have earlier faced criticism due to their controversial comments, and now one such self-styled godman has become a source of fun for many people on social media. A video of self-styled godman Nithyananda is getting viral on social media, in which he is talking about his own version of scientist Albert Einstein’s theory of special relativity.

According to Nithyananda, Einstein’s theory stating E = mc2 is wrong and according to him, E is not equal to MC. The equation of Einstein simply states that the energy and mass (matter) are interchangeable; that they are different forms of the same thing and under right conditions, energy can become mass and vice versa.

While Einstein used mathematics and Physics to explain his equation, Nithyananda proves it wrong with examples of vegetarian and non-vegetarian people. However, what he is explaining in the video became a mystery to everyone. People could not understand how he related the Einstein’s theory to vegetarians and non-vegetarian’s brain, and people started trolling him on social media. Have a look at the video and the comments below.

Well, this is not just one topic of science Nithyananda has spoken about. He also has spoken about Silicon valley and artificial intelligence, science behind child birth and many other such topics. Have a look at the video below where Nithyananda speaks about Biology, Chemistry and Physics from the Vedic tradition.