Ajay Bhatt demands probe into sudden withdrawal of CM health insurance scheme

Dehradun: The BJP has demanded a probe into the sudden closure of the Chief Minister Health Insurance scheme in Uttarakhand, alleging that its abrupt withdrawal had caused great inconvenience to patients, some of whom were removed from ventilator support.

In a letter to the chief minister, state BJP president Ajay Bhatt claimed that the scheme’s abrupt closure by the company had caused great inconvenience to patients under treatment at hospitals.

Citing instances, Bhatt alleged that even ventilator support was removed from some patients after the company withdrew the scheme in an “irresponsible” manner without prior intimation.

“Withdrawal of the CM Health Insurance Scheme on the day the state was celebrating its 17th anniversary (November 9) looks like a deliberate attempt to tarnish the image of the state government,” he said.

Claiming that the company engaged for the purpose by the previous government was already blacklisted, Bhatt also wondered how it was assigned the task.

Terming the sudden closure of the scheme as “inhuman” and the subsequent withdrawal of ventilator support from patients as “criminal”, the BJP leader urged the chief minister to order a high level probe.