Airy-fairy! Air India takes a sly dig at IndiGo on Twitter; try beating it

While low-cost airline IndiGo continues to face flak over last month’s assault incident, the video of which surfaced on Tuesday, rival Air India took a subtle dig at the private airline on Twitter. In two tweets, now deleted, the national carrier trolled IndiGo after a video of one of its staffers assaulting a passengers went viral. While the viral video left many seething, there were many who tried to deal with the situation with sarcasm. And it seems Air India took it too seriously, to not post one but two ads taking a jibe at IndiGo.

First, the national carrier posted a photo on their Twitter handle with their iconic Maharaja folding hands to greet. But the highlight was the tagline that read, “We raise our hands only to say Namaste.”

The second one is a classic case of wordplay and gorilla marketing. In the second ad, the company bragged with a tagline that said, “Unbeatable Service”, with ‘beat’ in blue, to highlight and troll IndiGo, the official colour of the low-cost private airline company.

Though both the photos were deleted it has gone viral across social media platforms and people can’t stop praising them for the ads.

Also seen on Twitter was a parody ad for Jet Airways that said – “we beat our competition, not you”. The private airline on Wednesday clarified that they had nothing to do with the ad and it wasn’t created by them. Yet, it continued to be shared on Twitter.

Meanwhile, on Twitter many called for a boycott of IndiGo for the assault video.

Another one! The Maharaja @airindiain surely is in a fun mode. Cant say the same about @IndiGo6E pic.twitter.com/kRXUVzfsI8 — Payal Mehta (@payalmehta100) November 9, 2017

Air India @airindiain sure has a great sense of humor… Unbeatable Service 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/DD7DaunBOe — Rosy (@rose_k01) November 9, 2017

A no fly ban is a must on this airline till these guys are arrested with an attempt to murder #BoycottIndigo https://t.co/3i8lxo03iL — Aaditya Thackeray (@AUThackeray) November 7, 2017

Thank you @airindiain one nation one dependable airline.

No action against Gunda airline @IndiGo6E pic.twitter.com/McILxNkWKH — Brajesh Misra (@brajeshlive) November 9, 2017

Civil Aviation Minister Ashok Gajapathi Raju has sought an independent inquiry into the incident from the Directorate General of Civil Aviation. ‘IndiGo’ has also written to the ministry apologising for the incident and admitting that it was at fault. But the employee seen in the viral video was not sacked by the company. Defending him, the company said “he was doing his work” and trying to ensure the safety of the passenger.