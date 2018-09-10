Aircel-Maxis case: Court seeks Karti Chidambaram’s reply over ED’s plea seeking cancellation of interim bail

New Delhi: Delhi’s Patiala House court on Monday issued notice to Karti Chidambaram on the Enforcement Directorate’s plea seeking cancellation of interim bail granted to him, and sought a reply from him by September 18. Karti, who is being interrogated for his involvement in the Aircel-Maxis case, has also been accused by the ED of not cooperating in the investigation which was one of the conditions on which he was granted interim bail.

The ED has accused him of showing “irritation” and sometimes even “anger” during interrogation, The ED has also accused Karti of giving “tailor-made responses” to their questions, and are seeking custodial interrogation. On August 7, Delhi’s Patiala House Court extended interim protection to Karti and his father, former Finance Minister P. Chidambaram, till October 8 in connection with the Aircel-Maxis case.

The case, which emerged out of the 2G spectrum cases, pertains to a grant by the Foreign Investment Promotion Board (FIPB) to firm M/S Global Communication Holding Services Ltd for investment in Aircel. The FIPB approval was allegedly granted in the year 2006 when Chidambaram was the Finance Minister under the UPA-I government.