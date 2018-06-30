Air India horror: 170 passengers left stranded at Delhi airport for 8 hours

New Delhi: Air India passengers who were travelling from Delhi to Tokyo stranded at the Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International Airport for eight hours due to technical glitch and change in crew. An Air India official confirmed the incident and cited technical glitch in the aircraft and Flight and Duty Time Limitations as the reasons for the delay.

#FlyAI : #update : AI 933 Delhi- Kochi -Dubai is held up at Delhi due to technical reasons . Revised ETD is 1100 hrs. We sincerely apologise for the delay and inconvience caused to our esteemed Passengers. — Air India (@airindiain) June 30, 2018



“Yes it is true that AI 306 was delayed and took off around 5 am for Tokyo today morning, first we got glitches in aircraft after that we grounded the scheduled aircraft and made arrangement of another aircraft for same operation due to change of aircraft we need to change our crew as per the FDTL rule,” said the Air India official.

The Tokyo-bound flight AI 306 was scheduled to depart at 9:15 pm on Friday but finally took off at 5 am on Saturday. The passengers were in a bad state and many of them missed their connecting flights from Tokyo.