Air India Express flight brushes against wall at Tiruchi airport, all passengers safe   

Tiruchirappalli: The wheels of an Air India Express flight to Dubai from Tiruchirappalli or Trichy in Tamil Nadu hit the airport’s compound wall while taking off with 130 passengers on Friday. The flight which took off at around 1.20 a.m., was then diverted to Mumbai where it landed safely.

While the damage to the Boeing B737-800 airplane’s wheels is not known, a portion of the compound wall has been damaged. Officials at the airport police station told IANS that the compound wall was around five feet. On hearing about the incident Tamil Nadu Tourism Minister N. Natarajan visited the airport and inspected the damage. Trichy is about 350 km from here.

Trichy- Dubai Air India flight with 136 passengers on board hit the ATC compound wall at Trichy Airport yesterday and was diverted to Mumbai. The flight had got damaged under the belly, was declared fit for operations after inspection at Mumbai Airport. pic.twitter.com/8cczII46Mp — ANI (@ANI) October 12, 2018