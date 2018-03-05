AIIMS MBBS 2018: Online registration process to end today; read details

In important news regarding the AIIMS MBBS examinations, online registration for All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), MBBS exam will end today. Candidates who have not applied yet can apply today till 5 pm, thereafter the registration portal will close.

AIIMS MBBS 2018 exam will be held on 26 and 27 May 2018. The result is expected to be declared on 18 June 2018. Candidates should note that ‘the venue, time and shift’ of the examination will be communicated to the candidates in the Admit Card. No candidate will be permitted to change the day /shift other than allotted to him /her.’ The exam will be held at 155 centres nationwide, reported NDTV.

As per the guidelines, candidates will be allowed 3.5 hours to attempt, there will be negative marking for each wrong answer. The bilingual question paper (English, Hindi) will be of general standard of the 12th class under the 10+2 Scheme/Intermediate Science.

The minimum cut off necessary in AIIMS MBBS 2018 is 50% (40% for SC/ ST category and 45% for those belonging to OBC non creamy layer). The exam pattern will vary with respect to subjects and would be 60 questions each from Physics, Chemistry, and Biology (Botany and Zoology). There would be 10 questions each from General Knowledge and Aptitude and Logical Thinking. There would be 140 MCQs and 60 Reason-Assertion questions (all subjects except General Knowledge and Aptitude).