AIADMK mouthpiece editor dismissed for his article on Centre, PM Modi

Chennai: The editor of All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) newspaper Namadhu MGR, Marudhu Alaguraj, has been removed as he acted against the policies of the institution.

The news is confirmed by AIADMK-Amma deputy general secretary T.T.V. Dinakaran. The decision came after Alaguraj, in its mouthpiece Namadhu MGR, accused the Centre of breaking the party into three factions and getting the party’s two-leaves symbol frozen.

‘Kaavi Adi, Kazhagathai Azhi’ (Paint saffron, destroy AIADMK), a poem published in the party mouthpiece, had attacked the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for its alleged failure on various issues.

Speaking to ANI, Alaguraj said, “I have been dismissed for my last article on Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Tamil Nadu-led-EPS Government.” Stating that Prime Minister Modi has “snatched his pen,” he asserted that “no dictatorship can stop him.”