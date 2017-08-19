AIADMK factions fail to arrive at merger formula

Chennai: The AIADMK factions seemed to inch closer to a merger on Friday after Chief Minister Edappadi Palanisami accepted most of the rebel camp’s demands, including a judicial investigation into the death of party supremo J Jayalalithaa last December. However, by Friday night, no announcement was forthcoming as the two sides were yet to arrive at a consensus.

Earlier in the evening, security was stepped up at the Jaya memorial on Chennai’s Marina beach, triggering speculation that the announcement might take place there. This was the spot from where O. Panneerselvam started the revolt against Jayalalithaa’s long-time friend V.K. Sasikala on February 7 that split the party.

Palaniswami and his predecessor, rebel leader O. Panneerselvam, were expected to meet to formalise a unification deal that will include a power-sharing formula.

Speculation swirled about the merger after ministers Velumani and Thangamani called on former chief minister Panneerselvam, popularly known as OPS, who ruled the state till February after Jayalalithaa’s death. This is the first time in weeks that ministers from the ruling faction visited OPS. The OPS camp held a meeting in the evening and the leader agreed to the merger “provided the deal was fruitful to his followers”.

According to the formula, he was to get an important party post and two of his supporters will become ministers. He was also likely to be made leader of a united AIADMK.

The fast-paced developments were happening ahead of BJP president Amit Shah’s visit to Tamil Nadu. His tour is significant as the BJP is trying to expand its footprints in the southern state where the party has a negligible presence.

Away from the action in Chennai, another power brainstorming happened on Friday at Parapparana Agrahara jail in Benguluru, where AIADMK interim chief and long-time Jayalalithaa aide V.K. Sasikala is serving a four-year sentence for corruption.

The AIADMK split after Sasikala took over the reins of the party, removed Panneerselvam from the chief minister’s post, handpicked Palaniswami as his replacement this February, and appointed nephew T.T.V. Dinakaran as her deputy before going to jail.