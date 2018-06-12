JUST ARRIVED
After Rahul Gandhi’s ‘shikanji’ comment, Twitterati troll him in uproarious fashion
Congress chief Rahul Gandhi is in news for his irrational statement which he made about Coca-Cola company formation on June 11, he said the person who started Coca-Cola company used to sell lemonade “Coca-Cola company ko shuru karne wala ek shikanji bechne wala vyakti tha…”. ‘You can’t take back what you’ve already said’, so after Rahul’s shikanji comment social media users went on to troll Congress chief and his statement, memes circulated whole day on the internet trolling. Twitteraties started making memes and jokes which are full of entertainment and one cannot ignore these jokes and memes without reading them once.
However #AccordingToRahulGandhi started trending in no time, and users on Twitter began to show their creativity by trolling him. One user wrote, “The founder of @pizzahut was very poor and was staying in a hut when he baked his first pizza. Thats why name is “Pizza Hut”. #AccordingToRahulGandhi”.
And other user wrote, “Do you know Microsoft? Do u know before starting Microsoft its owner “Bill Gates” use to fabricate GATES”.
Check out the memes and jokes on Rahul Gandhi after his illogical comment.