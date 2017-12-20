After Padmavati row, Rani Padmini’s 9-ft statue to come up in Rajasthan

Udaipur: Rani Padmavati was among the nine stalwarts of Mewar’s history whose metal statues would be installed in a proposed park here soon, a top municipal body official said today.

The park will have nine-feet statues of Padmavati, also known as Padmini, Bappa Rawal, founder of the Mewar dynasty in the 8th century, Mewar rulers Rana Kumbha, Rana Sanga, Rana Hammir and Raj Singh, and freedom fighters Govind Guru, Kesari Singh Barahath and Vijay Singh Pathik, Udaipur Municipal Corporation Mayor Chandra Singh Kothari said.

“The park is proposed to be ready in the next three months and it will have nine statues. The work order has been issued and the project is under process,” he said.

Kothari, however, claimed that the work order was issued much before the controversy surrounding Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s upcoming film “Padmavati” broke out. The statues, to be installed in the next three days, were aimed at evoking feelings of nationalism and pride for the historic heroes of Mewar, the mayor said.