After Jaipur, Bhopal civic body mulling playing anthem daily

Bhopal: Taking a cue from the civic body of Jaipur, the Bhopal Municipal Corporation (BMC) too is considering playing the national anthem at the start of every day and the national song in the evening at its headquarters.

“We welcome the initiative taken by the Jaipur Municipal Corporation (JMC). We will positively think in this direction after discussing the issue with the Mayor-in-Council (MiC) and General Council,” Bhopal Mayor Alok Sharma told PTI.

“This initiative by the Jaipur civic body would evoke a feeling of patriotism and create a positive work atmosphere. For us, nation comes first and such initiatives should be welcomed. Final decision (on starting similar practise at the BMC) would be taken soon,” he said.

The JMC today started the practise of playing the national anthem at the start of the day and the national song in the evening, which all officials will have to attend.