After Gujarat, Punjab government imposes permanent ban on Hookah bars

Chandigarh: In a bid to combat various smoking-related diseases, the Punjab Government on Monday imposed a permanent ban on Hookah bars in the state.

The state cabinet approved an amendment to the Cigarette & Other Tobacco Products (Prohibition of Advertisement and Regulation of Trade and Commerce, Production, Supply, and Distribution) Act, 2003, to prevent and control diseases caused by the use of various tobacco products.

Earlier, the government used to issue temporary orders against such establishments and renew them after every two months. In December 2015, the Gujarat government banned hookah bars running across the state and warned of stringent punishment if the orders are defied.