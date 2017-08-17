Adnan Sami, Yesudas appointed Bharat Bhavan trustees

Bhopal: Pakistan-origin singer Adnan Sami, who got Indian citizenship last year, and eminent Carnatic musician and playback singer K J Yesudas have been nominated as trustees of the city-based Bharat Bhavan, a senior Madhya Pradesh government official today said.

The Union government made these nominations at the cultural centre, established and financed by the Madhya Pradesh government, and conveyed it to the state administration, Principal Secretary of the Madhya Pradesh Culture Department Manoj Shrivastava said.

“The Madhya Pradesh government nominates six trustees while the Centre appoints two in the Bharat Bhavan Trust. The Centre has nominated singers Adnan Sami and K J Yesudas as trustees of the Bharat Bhavan,” he said.

The state government had last month nominated six personalties, representing various disciplines, as trustees of the Bharat Bhavan.

They were director and script writer Chandra Prakash Dwivedi, Bharatnatyam dancer Padma Subramanyam, classical musicians Umakant Gundecha and Kiran Deshpande, painter Vasudev Kamat and litterateur Kapil Tiwari.

Forty-four-year-old Sami was granted Indian citizenship with effect from January 1, 2016 following his request to the Centre to legalise his status in the country on humanitarian grounds.

The CPI (M)-led LDF government in Kerala had last year roped in Yesudas (77) as the brand ambassador of its ambitious Haritha Keralam (Green Kerala) project.

The Bharat Bhavan complex, designed by eminent architect Charles Correa, is located on the banks of picturesque Upper Lake here.

Indira Gandhi, who was the prime minister, had inaugurated the complex in 1982.

The Bharat Bhavan, run by an autonomous trust, is a multi-art centre set up to create an interactive proximity in the verbal, visual and performing arts, according to its

website.