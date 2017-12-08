Adityanath slams Aiyar over ‘neech’ remark, warns Congress of Gujarat polls

Anand: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath condemned Congress leader Mani Shankar Aiyar’s ‘neech’ (low-minded) remark against Prime Minister Narendra Modi adding that people of Gujarat would teach the party a lesson in upcoming election.

Talking to media, Adityanath on Thursday said, “Mani Shankar Aiyar’s remark is shameful and unfortunate. We condemn it. Using such words for the Prime Minister is an insult of India and its people. Congress party must apologise or people of Gujarat will teach them a lesson in upcoming election.”

Aiyar, earlier in the day, referred to Prime Minister Narendra Modi as a “neech aadmi” after the latter, at the inauguration of the Ambedkar International Centre, accused Congress of undermining the father of the Indian Constitution.

“This person is a ‘neech aadmi’. He is not civilised and at a time like this (Gujarat elections), there is no need to practise such dirty politics,” Aiyar told ANI.

However, Aiyar later clarified that the ‘neech gaffe’ happened due to his poor understanding of Hindi language. Soon after his remark, the Congress suspended him from the primary membership of the party and also issued a show cause notice to him.