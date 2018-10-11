Activist GD Agarwal, who was on indefinite fast for clean Ganga, dies in Rishikesh

Rishikesh: Environment activist GD Agarwal, who was sitting on an indefinite hunger strike demanding the government to clean the river Ganga, died at the AIIMS hospital here on Thursday, officials said.

He was on fast since June this year. Agarwal breathed his last at the hospital here at around 2 pm. He was moved to the AIIMS hospital, Rishikesh on October 9 from the protest site.