Free Press Journal
Trending Now
#BiggBoss12
#Navratri2018
#IndiavsWestIndies
#MeToo
#TanushreeDutta
#NarendraModi
Home / India / Activist GD Agarwal, who was on indefinite fast for clean Ganga, dies in Rishikesh

Activist GD Agarwal, who was on indefinite fast for clean Ganga, dies in Rishikesh

— By PTI | Oct 11, 2018 05:34 pm
FOLLOW US:

Rishikesh: Environment activist GD Agarwal, who was sitting on an indefinite hunger strike demanding the government to clean the river Ganga, died at the AIIMS hospital here on Thursday, officials said.

He was on fast since June this year. Agarwal breathed his last at the hospital here at around 2 pm. He was moved to the AIIMS hospital, Rishikesh on October 9 from the protest site.


Tagged with:

EDITOR’S PICK