AAP to revive full-statehood demand at Sunday meeting; Arvind Kejriwal to attend

New Delhi: The ruling AAP is gearing up to revive its full-statehood demand for Delhi at a meeting of its workers at Indira Gandhi Indoor Stadium on Sunday, which will be attended by Arvind Kejriwal after his return from Bangalore. Kejriwal, 47, is undergoing naturopathy treatment for his cough and diabetes-related ailments in Bangalore. The Aam Aadmi Party chief was admitted to an institute there on June 21.

On his return, the AAP has planned a nearly month-long campaign to seek support from people on the issue, claiming Delhi’s development has suffered because it lacks full statehood. Delhi AAP convenor Gopal Rai said their experience of governance over the past three years has been that the lack of full-statehood status to Delhi obstructs development works.

The issues related to unemployment, college admissions and housing faced by the people of Delhi would be solved if Delhi gets the full-statehood status, Rai told reporters.

“Delhi Assembly has passed a resolution for full statehood. If full-statehood is given, our revenue will surge to Rs 40,000,” he said. “In the present situation, the value of Delhi peoples’ votes are half (compared to other states). The Modi government has turned it into zero,” he alleged, referring to the frequent run-ins of the AAP government with the Lt Governor’s Office over several issues, including jurisdiction.

AAP will launch a signature campaign titled “Delhi Mange Apna Haq” following the meeting on Sunday, in which support will be sought from 10 lakh people on the full-statehood issue. The campaign will start on July 3 and end on July 25.

The signatures collected will be handed over to the Prime Minister, Rai said.