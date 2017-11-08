AAP to fill 3 RS seats with outsiders, Raghuram Rajan on the list

New Delhi: The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is planning to fill three Rajya Sabha seats from Delhi which will fall vacant in January, with people outside the party and has contacted former RBI Governor Raghuram Rajan to be one of the candidates.

A senior party leader told IANS that the decision was taken in a meeting of senior party leaders last week.

The leader said they have contacted Rajan to be AAP candidate for a Rajya Sabha seat and added that the party was waiting for his response.

He also said the party has not taken a decision on the other two candidates.

Asked how AAP founding-member Kumar Vishwas, who was in the race for a Rajya Sabha seat would react to Rajan being invited, the leader said “the party’s decision is supreme and everyone will have to obey it”.

The relationship between Vishwas and the AAP top brass has been in the doldrums for the past couple of months.

Last month, AAP had revoked the suspension of party MLA Amanatullah Khan, who faced disciplinary action in May after he had accused Vishwas of working at the behest of BJP.