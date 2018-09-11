AAP MP Sanjay Singh’s car attacked in Madhya Pradesh

New Delhi: Aaam Aadmi Party (AAP) MP and senior leader Sanjay Singh was attacked by a group of people on Tuesday in Madhya Pradesh’s Chhindwara district. He escaped unhurt. Singh alleged that the attempts were being made to instigate the people of the state to stage “violent protests” against the recent amendments in the SC/ST Act.

He was shown black flags and people shouted “Sanjay Singh, Go back”. They tried to open the gates of the car as well. The policemen at the scene made way for his vehicle. In a video of the attack which went viral, the people were heard saying that they will not allow anyone from Parliament to enter Chhindwara. “My vehicle was attacked and someone tried to open the door and drag me out,” Singh said. He was in the state to campaign for Assembly elections set for later this year.