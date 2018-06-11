AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal ready to campaign for BJP in 2019 election, if Delhi is granted statehood

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal has decided to lend his support to BJP in 2019 elections, if Delhi is granted complete statehood. “I want to tell BJP that if before 2019 Elections, Delhi is granted statehood. we’ll make sure that each and every vote from Delhi goes in your favour, we’ll campaign for you. If you don’t do so, Delhi residents will put up boards saying BJP leave Delhi,” said Kejriwal during the special session of the Delhi Assembly to press its demand for full statehood to Delhi.

Kejriwal earlier used to curse BJP government for all the problems in Delhi and now the sudden turn have raised eyebrows of people. However, Vidhan Sabha accepted the resolution on full statehood to Delhi on Monday.

Apart from campaign for BJP in 2019 elections, Delhi CM on Sunday announced a city wise campaign against LG With the slogan ‘L-G, Delhi Chodo’ (L-G, Quit Delhi). Arvind Kejriwal always had a sour relationship with Delhi’s LG and also accused LG for not letting his government to work.

Even Communist leader Suravaram Sudhakar Reddy said today that New Delhi should be carved out and the remaining areas of Delhi be given full statehood. “We want New Delhi to be carved out of Delhi where central government offices, central government paraphernalia are there…that should be kept out, and remaining state should be given full statehood,” the CPI General Secretary said to PTI.