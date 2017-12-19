AAP appoints Manish Sisodia as in-charge of Punjab unit

Chandigarh: Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) today appointed its senior leader and Deputy Chief Minister of Delhi Manish Sisodia as in-charge of its Punjab unit. The decision to appoint Sisodia as in-charge of its Punjab unit came at a time when the party faced drubbing in the recently held civic polls.

“After assessment of prevailing political situation in the state of Punjab, the Political Affairs Committee of Aam Aadmi Party on Tuesday has appointed senior party leader Manish Sisodia as Prabhari (in-charge) of Punjab,” said a party release issued here today.

The Punjab unit of AAP has welcomed the appointment of Sisodia as the in-charge of the Aam Aadmi Party state unit. Also, in a press note issued here, party leaders thanked Delhi CM and party convener Arvind Kejriwal for the same. AAP saw a severe drubbing in the recent Punjab municipal polls. The party won just a single ward in Bholath (assembly constituency of AAP MLA Sukhpal Khaira) in Kapurthala district out of the total 414 wards.

On the other hand, Congress swept the civic polls, winning 267 of 414 wards of municipal councils and Nagar Panchayats, along with the three municipal corporations of Amritsar, Jalandhar and Patiala. AAP leader Sanjay Singh, in April this year, had resigned from the position of in-charge of its Punjab unit following the party’s debacle in the Delhi MC polls.