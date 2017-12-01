Aadhaar weapon against benami property: PM Modi

Noting that Aadhaar is helping in bringing about an “irreversible change” in people’s interest, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said the Unique Identification Number will work as a “big wea-pon” in the fight against benami property, too.

Aadhaar has a played a “big role” in ensuring that ration at proper rates, scholarships, pensions and government subsidies reach the poor, he said. “Linking Aadhaar with mobile and Jan Dhan accounts have evolved such a system which was not even thought of till some years ago — a system which is irreversible,” Modi said.

“Earlier, pension money was distributed in crores of fake accounts. All that has been addressed with the help of Aadhaar in the last three years,” he said. Modi said Aadhaar will now be used against benami property. “It is going to be a big weapon (in the fight against benami property),” he said.