Aadhaar case: SC allows PowerPoint presentation by UIDAI CEO in court today

The Supremer Court has allowed CEO to make PowerPoint presentation by Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI), Dr Ajay Bhushan Pandey, in court on Aadhaar scheme at 2.30 pm today. SC also asks petitioners opposed to Aadhaar scheme to prepare questionnaire after UIDAI CEO’s PowerPoint presentation.

Centre on Wednesday sought the Apex Court’s permission to allow UIDAI’s CEO to make a PowerPoint presentation on the Aadhaar scheme in the court to allay concerns pertaining to the act.

The mandatory Aadhaar linking deadline stands extended until the judgment is pronounced in the matter, a five-judge bench headed by Chief Justice Dipak Misra said. March 31 was the previous deadline for linking of Aadhaar with bank accounts and mobile phones to avail their services.

The order comes in the wake of petitions challenging the validity of the Aadhaar Act which paves way for the government to make it mandatory to link the unique identification number with welfare schemes, as well as essential services like banking and phone.

The Centre was also planning to make it mandatory to link Aadhaar with driving license and voter ID cards, among other things.