A+ category was proposed by Virat Kohli and Mahendra Singh Dhoni says CoA chief Vinod Rai

New Delhi: Contrary to popular belief that Mahendra Singh Dhoni was relegated from the elite category of central contracts, it was the former skipper himself who wanted an A+ grade for top performers, says CoA chief Vinod Rai.

Twenty-six cricketers have been handed central contracts with skipper Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Jasprit Bumrah being included in the Rs 7 crore A+ category. Dhoni is in the A category with Rs 5 crore annual retainership. “This A+ category was proposed by the players themselves. We had a discussion about this category with Dhoni and Virat. They proposed that there should be category of world class excellence in which players who play all three formats of the game should be there,” Rai told PTI in an exclusive interview.

The head of the Committee of Administrators said both Dhoni and Kohli wanted A+ to be a functional category to indicate who are the Indian team’s top performers. “This should be a functional category where players move in and out. Also, it will show that the best in the business are rewarded as per performance.”