75-year-old man arrested for raping daughter-in-law

Kendrapara (Odisha): A 75-year-old man was today arrested for allegedly sexually assaulting his 35-year-old widowed daughter-in-law in Kendrapara district, police said.

The incident took place at Badagaon village under the jurisdiction of Marshaghai police station yesterday.

The accused Amulya Pradhan was arrested after his daughter-in-law lodged a complaint against him alleging that he sexually assaulted her, police said.