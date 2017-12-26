7 major judgements by Indian courts that created history

2017 has been a year full of important judgements by the Supreme Court of India. Hits and misses aside, the year gave us some back-to-back historic judgements restoring our faith in the Indian judicial system. Some judgements had a happy ending while the others stirred debates in the country. The Supreme Court upheld death sentences of Nirbhaya rapists, pronounced Dera Sachcha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim guilty of rape, Allahabad High Court acquitted Rajesh and Nupur Talwar due to lack of evidence and declared Right to Privacy as the fundamental right. Here’s a throwback to the major judgements by Indian courts in 2017.

Mumbai Bomb Blast

On March 12, 1993, Mumbai was rocked by 13 explosions in different parts of the city that claimed 257 lives and injured over 700. The blast is considered as one the largest coordinated terror attack on the Indian soil. In June 2017, the 6 accused were held guilty by a special court headed by Special Judge Govind A Sanap. The TADA court awarded death penalty to Feroz Khan and Tahir Merchant, gave a life sentence to Abu Salem and Karimullah Khan, and Riyaz Siddiqui was sentenced to 10 years in jail. The sixth accused and one the key conspirators, Mustafa Dossa died on June 28 due to cardiac arrest in Mumbai’s JJ Hospital where he was admitted following high fever and hypertension.

Ram Rahim Case

Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh was sentenced to 20 years in prison for raping two women followers. The case dates back to 2002 when a sadhvi from the Dera wrote a letter, about being raped by the Dera chief, to the then Prime Minister of India Atal Bihari Vajpayee. After his arrest, Ram Rahim’s supporters started widespread protests in New Delhi and Panchkula that took 30 lives and injured over 250.

Nirbhaya Rape Case

In the much-awaited judgement, the Supreme Court upheld the Delhi High Court and trial court verdict to award death to all four convicts in the 2012 gang rape and murder case. The four men were held guilty of raping and torturing Jyoti Singh, a 23-year-old medical student, in a moving bus. The case generated worldwide public protests. The juvenile in the case was sent to a correction home and was released later. The case is one of the rarest of the rare case and is disturbing at many levels.

Arushi Talwar case

The murder mystery of 14-year-old Aarushi Talwar, daughter of dentist couple Rajesh and Nupur Talwar, was found dead at her Noida home in 2008. While the body of their domestic help Hemraj, the main suspect, was found on the terrace of their house two days later. Aarushi’s parents came under suspicion and both were arrested in the double murder case. On October 12, 2017, Rajesh and Nupur were freed after four years in the jail after Allahabad High Court cancelled the life sentence handed out to them by the lower court that had convicted them based on circumstantial evidence.

2G Scam

In an extraordinary twist, a special CBI court on December 21 acquitted Former Telecom Minister A Raja, DMK supremo Karunanidhi’s daughter Kanimozhi and all other accused in the 2G scam citing lack of substantial evidence. Special CBI judge OP Saini pronounced the judgment and cleared all the 19 accused of all the charges after the first arrest was made by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in 2011. There are reports that the CBI lawyers may take the case to higher courts.

Right To Privacy

In response to the petition challenging the constitutional validity of the Indian biometric identity scheme ‘Aadhaar’. The Supreme Court ruled that privacy is a fundamental right because it is intrinsic to the right to life. The apex court’s nine-judge bench ruled ‘Right to Privacy’ is an integral part of Right to Life and Personal Liberty guaranteed in Article 21 of the Constitution.

Triple Talaq verdict



In August 2017, the Supreme Court held the Muslim practice of triple talaq unconstitutional and struck it down by 3:2 majority. A 5-judge bench barred the practice asking the Centre to bring legislation. The court put a six-month stay on the practice directing Parliament to enact a law within the given time period. The apex court said that the practice of triple talaq violates the fundamental rights of Muslim women it ends a marriage without any chance of reconciliation.