6-yr-old girl abducted, gang-raped in UP

Banda: A six-year-old girl was allegedly raped by two men when she had gone to relieve herself in Uttar Pradesh’s Mahoba district, police said today.

The accused abducted the girl on Thursday night after she went out of her house to answer nature’s call, they said.

“She was found yesterday in a bad shape,” Superintendent of Police N Kolanchi said today.

“The girl has been admitted to a hospital,” Kolanchi said, adding that the culprits were being pursued.