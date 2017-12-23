Free Press Journal
Home / India / 6-yr-old girl abducted, gang-raped in UP

6-yr-old girl abducted, gang-raped in UP

— By PTI | Dec 23, 2017 01:34 pm
Banda: A six-year-old girl was allegedly raped by two men when she had gone to relieve herself in Uttar Pradesh’s Mahoba district, police said today.

The accused abducted the girl on Thursday night after she went out of her house to answer nature’s call, they said.

“She was found yesterday in a bad shape,” Superintendent of Police N Kolanchi said today.


“The girl has been admitted to a hospital,” Kolanchi said, adding that the culprits were being pursued.

