6 missing post cyclone in Odisha

Bhubaneswar: At least six persons, including four of a family, went missing after their house got swept away by flood waters following heavy rains triggered by a severe cyclonic storm Titli in Odisha’s Ganjam district on Thursday. The incident took place on the bank of Adangi river at Bhutapankal village, said reports reaching here. All the missing persons had taken shelter on the roof of their house when the disaster occurred. Ganjam Collector Vijay Amruta Kulange said rescue operations to trace the missing persons were affected due to heavy rains.