6 dead in Manipur floods, situation worsening

Imphal: More than 1.5 lakh people remained marooned in two flood-hit districts of Manipur as the disaster management department said today that the situation in the Imphal Valley worsened with the death toll rising to six.

The Relief and Disaster Management in a report said the intensity of flooding has been increasing at Thoubal and Imphal West districts with 1.5 lakh people being marooned.

About 12,500 houses have been damaged and 5,200 people moved out of the area, according to latest reports.

At least 15,100 people have been provided shelter at 101 relief camps and authorities were ensure essential supplies.

The report said the state disaster response force and the state police, with assistance from the Indian Army and the Assam Rifles, were actively undertaking relief and rescue operations in Irong, Maibam, Uchiwa and Kiyamgei areas.

Officials said the water level continued to rise in Nambol and Thoubal rivers in Bishnupur and Thoubal districts.

Meanwhile, flood waters from state capital Imphal has subsided after breaching an embankment at New Checkon area on Wednesday. The damage to the embankment has been repaired.

Chief Minister N Biren Singh was monitoring the situation, an official said.