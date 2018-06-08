51 Naxals killed by security forces in past 5 months in Chhattisgarh

Raipur (Chhattisgarh): 51 Naxals have been killed by the security forces in past five months in Chhattisgarh’s Sukma and Bijapur district, said Sukma Superintendent of Police (SP) Abhishek Meena. This figure is for the period of November 2017 to March 2018.

Of 51, 10 encounters took place in Pujari Kanker, nine each in Konta, West Bastar and Jagargunda, eight in Kistaram, three in Kerlapal, two in Pamed and one in Darbha area of the state. “Ipenta, Putpalli, Mittagudem, Tumirpad and other major encounters, which took place in the month of April and May 2018, are not included. If we count them, the figures would go up by almost 75-80 in past seven months in just two districts,” SP Meena said.

Around 10 states of India are affected by Naxals activities in varying degrees, out of which Chhattisgarh is one of the worst Naxals hit areas. Recently, Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Raman Singh said the state will give a befitting reply to Naxals and their growing activities. Last month, Union Home Minister, Rajnath Singh also visited Naxal hit areas in Chhattisgarh to review the situation.