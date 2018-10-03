46th CJI Rajan Gogoi: All you need to know about the new CJI, and the challenges that await him

Justice Ranjan Gogoi was on Wednesday sworn in as the 46th Chief Justice of India. He succeeds Justice Dipak Misra. President Ram Nath Kovind administered the oath to the 63-year-old Justice Gogoi at a brief ceremony in Rashtrapati Bhavan’s Darbar Hall. At an event held in the capital last week, Justice Gogoi said that taking on the burgeoning pendency figures will be a priority during his 13-month long tenure as the next CJI. Justice Misra had, on September 4, sent a letter to the Government of India, recommending Justice Gogoi’s name for the next CJI. As per convention, the outgoing CJI sends the recommendation about his successor 30 days before he is to demit office. The outgoing CJI usually recommends the name of the senior-most judge of the Supreme Court as his successor.

Here are things you need to know about Ranjan Gogoi, the 46th Chief Justice of India: 01 Justice Gogoi will have a tenure of a little over 13 months and would retire on November 17, 2019.

02 Chief Justice Gogoi, 64, is the first judge from the northeast to attain the highest office of the Supreme Court.



03 Born on November 18, 1954, Gogoi did his schooling in Don Bosco School Dibrugarh before studying history in Delhi University's St Stephen's College. He was enrolled as an advocate in 1978 and practised in the Gauhati High Court on constitutional, taxation and company matters.

04 Gogoi joined the Bar in 1978 and practiced in the Gauhati High Court and practised constitutional, taxation and company matters.

05 His father Keshab Chandra Gogoi served as the ninth Chief Minister of Assam in 1982 and was a Congress politician. Keshab Gogoi was also a Member of the Legislative Assembly (MLA) from the state's Dibrugarh constituency.

06 He was appointed as a permanent judge of the Gauhati High Court on February 28, 2001. On September 9, 2010, he was transferred to the Punjab and Haryana High Court. He was appointed as Chief Justice of Punjab and Haryana High Court on February 12, 2011 and then a judge of the Supreme Court on April 23, 2012.

07 Justice Ranjan Gogoi was one of the four senior Supreme Court judges -- Justices J Chelameswar, Ranjan Gogoi, MB Lokur and Kurian Joseph -- who virtually revolted against CJI Misra over "selective" case allocation and certain judicial orders in January this year. The four senior Supreme Court judges had called a press conference in New Delhi in the second week of January and said the situation in the top court was "not in order" and that many "less than desirable" things had taken place. At the unprecedented press conference, Justice Gogoi had hinted that the allocation of a case seeking an investigation in the death of special CBI judge BH Loya to a junior judge led to the ‘revolt’.

08 Gogoi is expected to preside over several major cases during his tenure, including Ram Janmaboomi-Babri Masjid title suit, case relating to Article 35A and the Assam National Register for Citizens (NRC).

09 Another case which awaits Justice Gogoi’s attention relates to pleas against the practices of polygamy, 'nikah halala', 'nikah mutah' (temporary marriage among Shias) and 'nikah misyar' (short-term marriage among Sunnis) on grounds that these violate Articles 14, 15 and 21 of the Constitution.

10 Justice Gogoi has also been overseeing the case relating to setting up of special courts across the country to exclusively hear and decide on criminal cases against sitting Members of Parliament and State Assemblies.