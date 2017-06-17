4 people involved in CPI leader Govind Pansare’s murder, says Public prosecutor

Pune: Opposing the bail application by one of the four accused in CPI leader Govind Pansare murder case, public prosecutor Harshad Nimablkar argued that four people have killed Pansare.

Nimablkar added that the accused had visited the area where Pansare was killed the day before the murder. The next day they shot at Pansare and his wife Uma Pansare when they were returning form morning walk. Pansare succumbed to bullet injuries in the hospital while his wife survived with paralysis.

Nimbalkar opposed the bail application of Samir Gaikwad in the Kolhapur court on Friday saying that other three accused in the case – Sarang Akolkar, Vinay Pawar and Rudra Patil – are absconding. If Gaikwad is given bail, he might also run away. He also argued that there were proofs against Gaikwad about his involvement in the murder.

Nimbalkar also pointed out the mobile conversation of Gaikwad in which the accused saying he wanted to go to Nashik to purify himself in the river as he had killed whom he wanted to and that person was a communist labour leader.

After hearing arguments from both the sides, LD Bile, judge of the Kolhapur Sessions Court announced that it would decide about the bail on June 17.

Nimablkar also informed the court that two same pistols were used to kill Dr Narendra Dabholkar, anti superstition crusader, M.M Kalburgi, ex vice chancellor of Hampi University and Pansare.

Pansare, a veteran communist leader and rationalist, was shot at by unknown assailants near his house in Kolhapur while he and his wife were returning from morning walk on February 16, 2015. His wife was also shot at from the close range. Pansare succumbed to injuries on February 20, 2015 while his wife survived with paralysis.