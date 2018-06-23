4 members of family killed after truck overturns on roadside eatery

Lakhimpur Kheri: Four members of a family, including a minor, were killed when a speedy truck overturned on their roadside eatery at the Sisaiya crossing early this morning, police said.

The deceased were identified as Badalu (70), who ran the eatery on the Sisaiya-Bahraich road, his daughter Nazima (35) and granddaughters Mahek (3) and Ruby (18), they said.

The speeding truck overturned on their eatery, killing all four on the spot, police said, adding that the negligence of the truck driver is said to be the cause of the accident.

Additional Superintendent of Police East Prasanth Varma, along with Dhaurahara and Isanagar police, rushed to the spot and the bodies have been sent for postmortem.

The truck driver has been taken into custody, police said.