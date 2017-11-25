4 killed, 10 wounded in Quetta blast

Quetta [Pakistan]: At least four people were killed and 10 injured in an explosion in Sariab Road here on Saturday.

The Express Tribune quoted spokesperson for Civil Hospital Quetta,Wasim Baig, as saying that 19 injured and four bodies were brought to the hospital.

The police is investigating the nature of the blast.

Meanwhile, Balochistan Chief Minister Nawab Sanaullah Khan Zehri has condemned the incident.

Further details are awaited.

Last week, a senior police officer and three of his family members were shot down in Quetta.