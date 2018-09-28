4 convicted in West Bengal hooch tragedy that left 170 dead

Canning (WB): A court in West Bengal’s South 24 Parganas district convicted four people on Thursday in connection with a hooch tragedy that left around 170 people dead in 2011. Additional district and sessions judge P S Chakraborty found Noor Islam Fakir alias Khora Badshah, the prime accused, and three others — Dukhi Laskar, Khairul Laskar and Nazmul alias Kola Laskar — guilty in the case.

The quantum of punishment would be pronounced on Friday. The court also acquitted six others for lack of evidence. In the worst hooch tragedy in the state, around 170 people died in December 2011 in Sangrampur in South 24 Parganas district after consuming toxic liquor.