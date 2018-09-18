4 class 12 seniors gang rape 16-year-old girl at a boarding school in Dehradun, school staff tries to terminate pregnancy

In a heinous crime 16-year-old girl was allegedly gang-raped at the boarding school in the outskirts of Dehradun by four seniors. And the staff members were trying to cover the matter and allegedly even tried to terminate her pregnancy. According to News18 reports, all the four students are from class 12 and five people from the school including the director and principal, were arrested on Monday. The minors were presented before the Juvenile Justice Board while the officials have been charged with trying to conceal the crime.

Naresh Rathore, station house officer of Sahaspur, told News18 that school officials have been booked under POCSO (Protection of Children from Sexual Offences) Act. He said that the girl, a Class X student, was raped in the school’s store room after she was called there on August 14 on the pretext of preparations for Independence Day celebrations.

Medical report confirms that the girl was raped and was pregnant, however the school director claims she was not ware. The crime came to light after a team of the Uttarakhand State Commission for Protection of Child Rights (USCPCR) led by chairperson Usha Negi met the girl and an FIR was registered on its direction.

Negi told leading daily that the medicated drinks were given to the girl by the administrator to terminate the pregnancy. She added that the, “girl was also taken to a nursing home for abortion by school officials.”

Even Congress president Rahul Gandhi has expressed his grief on the incident and tweeted, “India hangs its head in shame as another one of its daughters is brutally gang raped. Prime Minister, your silence is unacceptable. Shame on a government that leaves India’s women unprotected and afraid and allows rapists to walk free”.