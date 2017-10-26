32 killed in Indonesia factory explosion

Jakarta: At least 32 workers were killed and 46 others injured in an explosion at an Indonesian fireworks factory on Thursday, police said.

The incident occurred at around 9 a.m. at the factory located in Tangerang area, reports Xinhua news agency.

“The bodies were fully charred and we are currently looking for more bodies,” a police officer said.

According to the official, the explosion was triggered by a short circuit and the subsequent fire was caused due to too many raw materials stored in the building.