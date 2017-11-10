3 Pakistani fishermen apprehended in Kutch

Ahmedabad, The Border Security Force (BSF) has apprehended three Pakistani fishermen and seized five boats from the Harami Nala creek area along the Indo-Pak border in Gujarat’s Kutch district.

A patrol party of the BSF’s 79th battalion, deployed to guard the Indo-Pak border, apprehended the three fishermen yesterday from the “vertical area of the Harami Nala creek”, a senior official said.

The men have been be handed over to the local police, the official said. The incident comes at a time when a high-level delegation of Pakistani Rangers is in India for the bi-annual talks with the BSF.

Several fishing boats and Pakistani fishermen have been caught in the past while fishing in the Indian side of the creek area. Given the sensitive nature of the area, even Indian fishermen are barred from fishing in the creek.

However, Pakistani fishermen often venture into Indian waters for a catch.