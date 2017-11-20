3 killed in factory building collapse after fire in Ludhiana

Ludhiana: Three persons were killed and a several others were feared trapped when a plastic factory’s building collapsed after a major fire on Monday, police said.

Local authorities said up to 10 persons could be trapped under the debris of the four-storeyed building, but area people said the figure could be around 15.

The three bodies were recovered from under the debris. Two of the injured were admitted to a nearby hospital.

Police Commissioner R.N. Dhoke said those trapped included officials of the fire brigage and Municipal Corporation who had gone inside the building for inspection after it caught fire on Monday morning.

Chemicals and plastic material stored in Amarson Polymers stoked the fire, officials said. The structure collapsed in the afternoon.

Officials of the National Disaster Relief Force, Punjab Police and Fire Department were engaged in rescuing those trapped.

At least 15 fire tenders were rushed to the spot, located near the busy Cheema Chowk, which controled the fire after nearly six hours.

People living nearby were asked to vacate the area as a precautionary measure.