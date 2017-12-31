3 FIRs against owners of Mojo Bistro, 1Above, Kamala Mills

Mumbai : Three fresh First Informa-tion Reports (FIR) have been registered on Saturday against owners of 1 Above, Mojo Bistro and P22 for illegal extensions under Maharashtra Regional Town Planning Act(MRTP) on the complaint of Brihanmum-bai Municipal Corporation (BMC) against the three restaurants for illegal construction, irregularities and violations under the Act.

The police have registered three separate FIRs for illegal construction at 1Above, Mojo Bistro and P22, a food joint at Raghuvanshi mills. Abhijeet Mankar, Hitesh Sanghvi and Jigar Sanghvi, owners of 1Above, Yug Pathak and Duke Tulip, owner of Mojo Bistro and Ramesh Govani, owner of Kamala Mills have been booked.

The owner of Mojo has been booked for unauthoris-ed constructions of shed of 13 to 15 metres and 10 metres height. The owner of 1Above has been booked for two illegal rooms of asbestos sheets, 30 metres in length and 5 metres in height. At P22, there was violation of removal of plywood partition and illegal brick masonry work of 7000 square feet.

According to Ahmed Pathan, Senior Police Inspector, NM Joshi Marg police station, “Three FIRs have been registered on Saturday. A Look Out Notice (LOC) will be issued against the accused.”

On Friday, the police had issued a LOC against San-ghvi brothers. Five teams have been formed by S Jaykumar, Additional Commissioner of Police (central region) to trace the absconding accused.

On Friday, the police registered an FIR against four persons after 14 people died and 55 others were injured when a fire broke out at 1Above at Kamala mills compound. The police charged three directors of Sigrid Ospitalita and Entertainment Limited Liability Partnership and the manager of 1Above on charges of culpable homicide not amounting to murder.